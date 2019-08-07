Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Worcester County

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for western Worcester County for Wednesday evening, saying damage to power lines and trees was possible.

The warning was quickly lifted as the storm dissipated.

The warning stated the storm may have 60 mph winds and heavy rain and lightning.

Potentially affected areas included New Salem, Wendell, Orange, Athol, Erving and Phillipston.

