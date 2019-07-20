Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Worcester County

NORTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Worcester County for Saturday evening, saying hail damage is possible.

The warning states the storm may have 50 mph winds and quarter-sized hail that could damage cars, trees and power lines.

The warning is until 9:45 p.m. Potentially affected areas include Milford, Grafton, Webster, Auburn, Northbridge, Oxford, Uxbridge, Millbury, Dudley, Blackstone, Sutton, Douglas, Upton, Hopedale, Mendon and Millville.

