A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of the Bay State on Thursday morning.

The warning was issued for Worcester and Hampshire counties until 11:45 a.m.

11:14am Friday: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:45am for a severe thunderstorm that was located by Ayer moving north at 30 mph.



Heads up Chelmsford, Pepperell, Groton, Littleton, Dunstable.



Main threat: 60 mph gusts pic.twitter.com/whP0wkwfsv — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) September 24, 2021

