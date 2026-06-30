WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued in parts of Worcester County and will last until 4 p.m.

From late afternoon through tonight, occasional scattered showers/storms could rumble through.

Quarter-sized hail with thunderstorms is expected to roll into the following locations at these times:

3:08 p.m. – Ware

3:21 p.m. – Warren

3:37 p.m. – West Brookfield

3:50 p.m.- Brookfield

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