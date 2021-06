BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Massachusetts through 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The warning includes the areas of Brockton, Attleboro, and Quincy.

We now have 2 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings (orange boxes). Both storms moving northeast.



Main concern: Strong wind, hail pic.twitter.com/20YNcd8PqR — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) June 22, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Brockton MA, Quincy MA, Attleboro MA until 2:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/QTCRJsJwhV — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 22, 2021

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)