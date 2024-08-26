BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials with the National Weather Service issued a series of severe thunderstorm warnings Monday afternoon while pop up thunderstorms made their way through parts of southern New England.

The weather service issued a broader severe thunderstorm watch encompassing all of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, as well as parts of Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and New York.

By mid afternoon, officials confirmed reports of golf ball sized hail Marion.

The severe thunderstorm watch took effect at 1 p.m. and is scheduled to remain in effect until 7 p.m. It warns of scattered hail, scattered gusts up to 65 miles-per-hour, and frequent lightning.

More specific severe thunderstorm warnings included communities in Worcester County, southern New Hampshire, the South Coast, and Cape Cod. Near 2:30 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for communities between Fall River and Marion.

Most of the region will likely see drier weather by 9 p.m.

In the meantime, heavy rain may be a particularly potent threat as slow-moving storms bring the possibility of flooding.

Though tornados are not likely, photos and videos shared with 7NEWS showed hail in Marion other spots from Dennis to Rochester.

“Today just got really interesting,” the Bourne Police Department said in a post on Facebook near 2 p.m.

Police said rain recently inundated the area “with everything, but the kitchen sink.”

“We have seen some amazing lightning, torrential rains, and even hail on the larger side,” police said.

Bourne police said authorities were dealing with heavy flooding in multiple locations around town. Police urged drivers to use caution, as a result.

Hail in Onset pic.twitter.com/hYnGDOtJff — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) August 26, 2024

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates on severe weather.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)