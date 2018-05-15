Severe thunderstorm watch for some as storms rumble through

BOSTON (WHDH) - Parts of the Bay State are under a severe thunderstorm watch Tuesday evening as summer-like storms, which pack the potential to bring heavy rain, hail, lightning and damaging winds, roll through.
RELATED: Track the storms on interactive radar
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Bristol, Norfolk and Plymouth counties. The watch is valid through 9 p.m.
Much of the state, including central and western Massachusetts, was under a tornado watch for several hours. It has since expired.
A wall of strong storms will move through New England between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., meteorologist Chris Lambert said. The storms will start to intensify around 5 p.m., according to Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner. The system will work from west to east and is expected to arrive in the Boston area around 6 p.m.
RELATED: View a list of severe weather watches and warnings
“Some of the storms could have some brief, heavy rain and frequent lightning,” Reiner said.
The greatest storm risks will be heavy rain and strong winds. Temperatures in the 80s and high humidity levels could produce severe weather conditions but the probability for hail or a tornado is low.
There will be an “enhanced” risk for severe weather across most of the state, according to Lambert. In Boston, there is a slight risk.
In parts of southeastern New York, baseball-sized hail fell from the sky as storms pushed through the region. The National Weather Service shared photos of the massive chunks. A trainer spotter even reported a tornado in the area.
Temperatures will climb into the 80s across most of the state Tuesday while southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod will be cooler.
The storms will leave behind cooler conditions. Temperatures are only expected be in the 60s on Wednesday.
For more, visit the 7Weather page.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)