BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm watch went into effect across much of New England and beyond Thursday as hot weather lingered and scattered storms pulsed across the region.

The National Weather Service issued the watch near 1 p.m. and included a large swatch of land across New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.

The watch is scheduled to last until 8 p.m. and carries the potential for hail, damaging wind and frequent lighting where storms form.

As of around 3:30 p.m., the National Weather Service had issued a handful of more specific severe thunderstorm warnings and a flash flood warning in western Massachusetts. There were other warnings further north in New York and Maine.

Though storms were bringing potentially dangerous conditions, they were not rotating, leaving little possibility of a tornado.

A heat advisory was also in place across much of Massachusetts for another day Thursday as temperatures again soared into the mid 90s in many spots.

An excessive heat warning was in place for parts of southern New Hampshire.

Some of region’s highest recorded air temperatures were in Nashua, New Hampshire, which reached 97 degrees. Lawrence, Fitchburg and Norwood Massachusetts clocked in at 96 degrees. It was slightly cooler in Worcester, which had its temperature measured at 91 degrees.

In Boston, the city marked its third consecutive day with temperatures over 90 degrees, officially escalating this week’s spell of hot weather to heat wave status with a high temperature of 95 degrees.

With high humidity in addition to the soaring temperatures, heat index measurements included a scorching 111 degrees in Norwood.

The heat index was 103 in Nashua near midday and 101 in Boston.

Heat and humidity on Wednesday previously triggered some storms across parts of New England, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings and scattered reports of damage in the storms’ wake.

While states from the Midwest to Maine sizzled this week, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket were spared from the worst of the heat.

Temperatures had claimed to just 77 degrees in Hyannis as of 12 p.m. Thursday. Provincetown recorded its temperature at 78 degrees.

Elsewhere in the state, Boston is forecast to start the day Friday with another quick warm up. But cooler air is expected to push on shore as the day goes on, likely making for a more comfortable experience at the city’s planned Celtics championship parade.

