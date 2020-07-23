Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Most of New England is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued the watch for parts of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

The storms are expected to produce frequent lightning, large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain.

🚨Severe Thunderstorm WATCH UNTIL 8pm for the region. Frequent lightning, large hail, damaging wind and locally heavy rain greatest concerns. #7news 🚨 https://t.co/4DpCWwFZGb — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) July 23, 2020

