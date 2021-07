BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

The watch is in effect for parts of Hampshire, Berkshire, Franklin, and Hampden counties through 11 p.m.

Wind gusts of 70 mph, quarter-size hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes are possible.

