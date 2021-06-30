A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts through late Wednesday evening.

The watch is in effect for Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester until 10 p.m. The Cape and Islands are excluded from this watch.

Much of New Hampshire is also under the watch until 7 p.m.

The highest risk is likely to occur between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The main threat is damaging winds and flooding is a possibility under the heaviest of downpours.

