BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts through Tuesday evening as storms packing potentially damaging winds are expected to develop throughout the afternoon.

RELATED: Track rain and storms on interactive radar

The watch is in effect for Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, Worcester, and Middlesex counties from 3:35 p.m. until 8 p.m.

The Cape and Islands are not included in the watch at this time.

We will be WATCHING the thunderstorms that pop-up this afternoon. It looks like a few will be strong to severe.



Main concern: Strong wind pic.twitter.com/64Vmsu4ijx — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) July 6, 2021

The main concern with the storms will be damaging winds, according to the 7WEATHER team. Heavy downpours could also lead to street flooding.

A heat advisory has also been issued for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest forecast updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)