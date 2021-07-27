BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of Massachusetts through late Tuesday night.

The watch is in effect for Berkshire, Franklin, Middlesex, Suffolk, Bristol, Hampden, Norfolk, Worcester, Essex, Hampshire, and Plymouth counties through 10 p.m.

The storms could bring heavy rain, strong winds, hail, and lightning.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10pm tonight. Storms could produce damaging wind gusts to 70 mph. pic.twitter.com/HB8lue77MW — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 27, 2021

Parts of Massachusetts are also under an air quality alert as wildfires raging in other parts of the country cast a smoky haze on the state.

The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection says that the alert remains in effect until midnight for Central and Northwest Middlesex, Eastern and Western Essex, and Northern Worcester counties.

