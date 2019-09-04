Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours that are expected to move into Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon could make for a treacherous evening commute in most communities.

RELATED: Track the storms on interactive radar

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, and Worcester counties until 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service says large hail and an isolated tornado are less likely but possible.

The best chance for damaging thunderstorms will be in western and central Massachusetts.

Severe T'Storm WATCH issued until 9PM for Essex, Middlesex, and Worcester Co. MA, and southern NH. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern. Line of strong to severe storms expected between 3-8PM. #7news pic.twitter.com/oAXYfUJzx8 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) September 4, 2019

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)