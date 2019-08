BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of Massachusetts.

The watch, which includes communities in Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, and Worcester counties, is in effect through 9 p.m.

Severe T’Storm Watch until 9pm for Middlesex Co. and areas west including central MA. Stay up to date with @7news for the very latest info & timing. #7news pic.twitter.com/OdkTt8m7VN — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) August 7, 2019

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm track.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)