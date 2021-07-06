BOSTON (WHDH) - Many severe thunderstorm warnings were in effect for parts of Massachusetts, including Boston, Tuesday afternoon as storms packing damaging winds and heavy rain moved through.

RELATED: Track rain and storms on interactive radar

Wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, lightning, and quarter-sized hail battered parts of the Bay State. As of 7 p.m. more than 10,600 people were without power with roughly 50 percent of Swampscott residents and business owners plunged into darkness, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

We will be WATCHING the thunderstorms that pop-up this afternoon. It looks like a few will be strong to severe.



Main concern: Strong wind pic.twitter.com/64Vmsu4ijx — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) July 6, 2021

A heat advisory has also been issued for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday evening.

People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, and stay out of the sun.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest forecast updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)