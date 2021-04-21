Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts on Wednesday with the threat of strong-to-severe storms with damaging wind gusts this afternoon into the evening.

The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for towns and cities in Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, Worcester, and Hampden counties, the National Weather Service announced.

Small hail, wind gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning is possible when the storms roll through, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster.

Isolated storms will begin to pop up around midday before becoming more widespread between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The storms move in ahead of a cold front, which will send temperatures crashing back into the upper 20s and mid 30s by Thursday morning.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Worcester County and Wester Massachusetts until 6pm. pic.twitter.com/DLgWM8wt6R — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) April 21, 2021

