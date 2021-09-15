BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts through Wednesday night.

The watch is in effect for Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties through 10 p.m. Berkshire County is under a watch until 8 p.m.

Strong wind gusts up to 70 mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado is possible in those areas.

While Wednesday featured hot and humid conditions in many areas, Thursday will bring cooler temperatures with highs back in the 70s.

Severe thunderstorm watch expanded to include Central and Western Massachusetts til 10pm.

Southern New Hampshire until 8pm.



