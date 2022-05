BOSTON (WHDH) - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts through Monday evening.

The watch is in effect for Berkshire, Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden counties until 8 p.m.

Damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, lightning, and large hail is possible.

A line of storms falls apart as it approaches central Massachusetts. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued west of our area. @7News pic.twitter.com/cFCXz2Q8Z5 — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) May 16, 2022

