Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of northern New England

(WHDH) — A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of northern New England on Wednesday.

RELATED: Track the storms on interactive radar

The watch is in effect for parts of New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine until 10 p.m., according to 7NEWS meteorologist Josh Wurster.

A stronger storm “is not out of the question,” Wurster said in a tweet.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for northern New England. It includes southern NH but not MA — though a stronger storm is not out of the question. Storms could produce strong wind, hail & torrential rain which could lead to localized flooding. pic.twitter.com/w1w8MxZXme — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 8, 2020

The storms could produce strong wind, hail, and torrential rain, which could lead to localized flooding.

Massachusetts is not included in the severe weather watch.

For more information, visit the 7WEATHER page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)