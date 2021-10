(WHDH)– A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of western Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.

The watch is in effect for Berkshire County until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tornadoes, quarter-sized hail, and scattered wind gusts of up to 75 mph are possible in that area.

Heads Up to Leaf Peepers out in western New England today. Risk of some strong-severe t-storms approaching western MA/VT after 5pm. Storms weaken as they move thru New England this evening. Gusty wind greatest concern. #7news pic.twitter.com/jFnpOamXau — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) October 16, 2021

Strong to severe thunderstorms to our west that prompted this watch will likely weaken as they move east into our region this evening; generally between 6 and 10 pm. While an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, mainly expecting 35-45 mph wind gusts and brief heavy rain. https://t.co/yQaGfTEaKk — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) October 16, 2021

