BOSTON (WHDH) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will make their way into Massachusetts on Friday, bringing with them the threat of a potential isolated tornado, damaging wind gusts, and quarter-sized hail.

Isolated showers are expected to hit between 4 and 8 p.m. before transitioning to more widespread storms until 11 p.m.

Western Massachusetts and part of Worcester County have an enhanced risk of getting wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail, and, possibly an isolated tornado, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The remainder of Worcester County, the North Shore, Metro Boston, and the South Shore have a slight risk of seeing severe weather. The South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands are under a marginal risk.

Temperatures are expected to near 80 degrees on Friday.

Severe risk is the highest northwest of Boston, especially in the "enhanced" shaded area. Damaging wind gusts and quarter sized hail are the main threats, however, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. pic.twitter.com/NP7XQ9DYuf — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 15, 2020

Most widespread storms roll in from 8-11pm from northwest to southeast. pic.twitter.com/CcM2sO5JMc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 15, 2020

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)