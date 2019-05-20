Severe thunderstorms could produce downpours, lightning, damaging wind gusts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Scattered thunderstorms could be bring lightning, heavy downpours, and damaging wind gusts to parts of the Bay State on Monday.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s in some areas. The summer-like heat and humid conditions could lead to severe weather conditions in areas outside of Interstate 495.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, and Worcester counties until 9 a.m.
The storms are expected to pop up late in the afternoon and persist into the evening.
“The time frame to watch is between 4-9 p.m. for these storms to develop and move east,” Chris Lambert said in his latest weather blog post. “Cloud to ground lighting, downpours, and strong wind gusts are the main threats.”
The risk for an isolated tornado or large hail is low.
The storms are expected to be more isolated in nature as opposed to widespread due to dry air that is expected to move into the region.
Tuesday will be less humid and temperatures will dip back into the 60s and 70s.
