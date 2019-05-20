Severe thunderstorms could produce downpours, lightning, strong wind gusts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Scattered thunderstorms could be bring lightning, heavy downpours, and strong wind gusts to parts of the Bay State on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s in some areas. The summer-like heat and humid conditions could lead to severe weather conditions in areas outside of Interstate 495.

Scattered storms between 4-9pm… isolated strong to severe. pic.twitter.com/xa8yVxgVSc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 20, 2019

The storms are expected to pop up late in the afternoon and persist into the evening.

“The time frame to watch is between 4-9 p.m. for these storms to develop and move east,” Chris Lambert said in his latest weather blog post. “Cloud to ground lighting, downpours, and strong wind gusts are the main threats.”

The risk for an isolated tornado or large hail is low.

Damaging gusts and cloud to ground lightning are main threats today. Low risk… but it's not zero for an isolated tornado and large hail in New England. pic.twitter.com/9U62Ef8nOR — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) May 20, 2019

The storms are expected to be more isolated in nature as opposed to widespread due to dry air that is expected to move into the region.

Tuesday will be less humid and temperatures will dip back into the 60s and 70s.

