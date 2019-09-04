Severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours could impact evening commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours that are expected to move into Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon could make for a treacherous evening commute.

Storms with strong, straight-line wind gusts and torrential rain are expected to threaten Barnstable, Middlesex, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Norfolk, Plymouth, Nantucket, Bristol, Suffolk, and Worcester counties between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says large hail and an isolated tornado are less likely but possible.

The best chance for damaging thunderstorms will be in western and central Massachusetts.

