HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe thunderstorms made their way across the Bay State Tuesday night, leaving behind a path of destruction in some communities.

In Haverhill, a clap of thunder and bolt of lightning sent a massive limb crashing down on top of a home on Salem Street.

“It did a number on the roof. It took out the front porch awning,” said Gerrie Maffris, who lives next door. “I started noticing that this tree was sort of surrounding the house.

The homeowner said that he and two tenants were inside when the storm hit and some of the branches went right into his bedroom.

Those who live in the area say no one was hurt.

“Thankfully the tenants downstairs weren’t injured at all,” Maffris said. “I saw them getting their stuff out.”

The owner has lived at the home for about five years.

His neighbors say they are ready and willing to help him pick up the pieces.

“”He’s been a very good neighbor,” said Marffris. “I said, ‘I don’t know what I can do to help but if I can do anything let me know.'”

In Norfolk, thick smoke rose from a home in the Village at River’s Edge Community moments after a lightning strike.

The thunderous crack startled neighbors living in the community.

“Normally you would see a flash and boom seconds later. This was a flash and boom almost instantaneously, which means it was right here,” neighbor Stan Woodman said.

Firefighters raced to the scene within minutes and were able to prevent the flames from spreading.

