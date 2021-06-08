HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe thunderstorms made their way across the Bay State Tuesday night whipping up winds and felling trees in its wake.

In Haverhill, a clap of thunder and bolt of lightning sent a massive limb crashing down on top of a home on Salem Street.

Those who live in the area say thankfully, no one was hurt.

“It did a number on the roof, it took out front porch awning way but, looking at the tree damage in the cemetery and other streets around here, from when I was walking my dog and talking to different neighbors, it seemed like there might have been a microburst,” said Gerrie Maffris who lives next door.

The family who lives inside the damaged home has been displaced.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)