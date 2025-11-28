BOSTON (WHDH) - As snowstorms and Arctic air move across the United States, and Sunday and Monday threaten to bring historic numbers of people to the airports, some travelers are switching around their post-Thanksgiving travel plans in hopes of beating the winter weather and crowds.

Ryan Olson told 7NEWS he’s been in Boston for work for months, and said he extended his stay to avoid the holiday rush.

“We could have left before Thanksgiving but we decided to stay so that way we knew the airport would be a little less busy,” said Olson, who will be flying to Georgia.

Others said they shortened their holiday trips, in an effort to beat crowds later this weekend.

When asked why he chose to travel Friday, Michael Dineen said, “Cost. And it’s easier, right? There’s nobody here.”

“Friday’s a little easier and we’re trying to get in a second Thanksgiving,” explained Steve Doherty.

A storm moving through the Rocky Mountains could also upend some travel plans. It’s morphed into a cross-country storm with the potential to dump heavy rain and several inches of snow across more than a thousand miles this weekend. A cold rush of Arctic air is also in the forecast.

Travelers said they’re hoping to avoid any signs of winter weather.

“I think it’ll probably be rain. I don’t think we’ve had snow in November in the Carolinas, at least Eastern Carolina, for a really long time,” said Doherty, who’s flying to North Carolina.

