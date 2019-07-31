Severe weather alerts issued as strong thunderstorms move across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for almost all of Massachusetts.

Suffolk and Norfolk counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 4:45 p.m. Essex County is under a warning until 5 p.m.

The watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Nantucket, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties.

Strong storms could bring gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning.

Radar shows a line of severe weather moving in from the west.

Parts of the Bay State are already under a heat advisory until 6 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm WATCH posted for all of Massachusetts until 9pm tonight — storms that move through will bring gusty winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning. pic.twitter.com/haHhgXLaK4 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 31, 2019

