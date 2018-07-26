Severe weather causes power outages, damages throughout Upton

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe weather struck Upton early Thursday morning, leaving behind power outages and damages.

Upton Emergency Management warned residents of multiple trees and power lines down, along with home damages throughout the town.

They are urging people to stay away from downed power lines and say people should always assume the lines are live.

Route 140 is closed as National Grid works to clear damages.

No injuries related to this storm were reported.

