Severe weather downs trees, causes widespread power outages in southern Worcester County

UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A severe weather system that roared through southern Worcester County early Thursday morning left behind a trail of damage and widespread power outages.

The storm blew through the Main Street area in Upton just before 3 a.m., uprooting trees and knocking down power lines.

Additional photos of storm damage from overnight. Thankfully, there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/PPGlTkDPxd — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) July 26, 2018

Massive tree uprooted in #Upton. Residents say storm swept through just before 3am – sounded like a freight train. pic.twitter.com/ydfbPAXql0 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 26, 2018

Upton Emergency Management is urging people to stay away from downed power lines and reminding them to assume the lines are live.

Neighbors of a home on Main Street that had the roof of a third-floor porch ripped off the building said the wind sounded like a freight train.

“We ran outside to see what was going on and we noticed half of the roof was missing,” resident Eric Grubb said. “We went around to see if everyone else was okay which they thankfully were, and then it was just a matter of seeing what was going on. There was debris everywhere which was pretty crazy.”

Better look at the roof ripped off a 3rd floor porch in #Upton. Nobody hurt. 10 people out of their home. @7News pic.twitter.com/0q4Kp9NGCJ — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 26, 2018

Across the street from that home, a large tree fell on John Guildford’s truck.

“The winds were just howling in circles and I thought it was hail, but it wasn’t hail, it was obviously all the trees falling down,” he recalled. “I saw a transformer blow up out in the woods and I look outside and my truck was destroyed so it hasn’t been a good day.”

Big branches land on top of this truck in #Upton after early am storm. Hear from the owner @7News at 7am! pic.twitter.com/hccLEL4DPe — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) July 26, 2018

Route 140 was closed for several hours as National Grid worked to clear damages. It reopened just before 6:30 a.m.

No injuries related to this storm were reported.

Widespread damage was also reported in nearby Douglas, where officials are investigating a possible tornado touchdown.

The National Weather Service in Boston will be sending a survey team to Upton to assess the severe weather damage.

