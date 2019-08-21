Cleanup effort underway after severe weather moves out of Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Parts of Massachusetts were placed under a severe thunderstorm warning, while the entire state was under a severe thunderstorm watch throughout much of Wednesday.

Heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts whacked the region.

The severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until 9 p.m.

Strong winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning knocked out power to thousands in northern Essex County

The powerful storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning.

A severe thunderstorm warning that expired at 3:45 p.m. came after the service issued a tornado warning for the region that expired at 3:15 p.m.

Some smaller storms are lingering in the southeasternmost parts of the state.

