Severe weather leaves behind trail of damage across Massachusetts

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A strong line of storms that moved through Massachusetts and prompted a tornado warning Wednesday, toppled trees, downed power lines and brought flooding to some areas.

Soaring afternoon temperatures and oppressive humidity levels preceded powerful thunderstorms and heavy downpours as damaging wind gusts whacked the region.

The storms prompted a tornado warning for parts of Berkshire County on Wednesday afternoon.

The severe weather pushed east and pummeled parts of the Greater Boston area and the South Shore.

Holliston was one of the hardest-hit communities in Middlesex County.

A large tree was completely uprooted and came crashing down, narrowly missing a home, several cars and a set of power lines.

One neighbor described the storm as, “a white wall of rain.”

For about a minute, neighbors in the community say it felt like their homes were going to collapse.

“It was unbelievable, you couldn’t see nothing for about a minute and a half, two minutes,” Mark Rossini, who lives in the area, said.

Despite the severity of the storm, no one was injured.

Strong winds in Boston sent another tree toppling right in front of the Bunker Hill monument.

Meanwhile, torrential rain flooded the HOV lane on Interstate 93 south and forced lane closures on Quincy Shore Drive.

The busy street reopened later in the evening as floodwaters receded.

Those who experienced the storm say they are grateful there were no serious injuries reported.

“After it was all said and done, it was pretty exciting to witness that,” one man said.

