Severe weather leaves behind trail of damage, thousands of power outages

HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A strong line of storms that moved through Massachusetts and prompted a tornado warning Tuesday, toppled trees, downed power lines and brought flooding to some areas.

Soaring afternoon temperatures and oppressive humidity levels preceded powerful thunderstorms and heavy downpours as damaging wind gusts whacked the region.

Related: Severe weather warnings, watches in effect across Massachusetts

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Berkshire county, but have since expired. The storms pushed east and pummeled parts of the Greater Boston area and south.

Strong winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning knocked out power to more than 12,000 residents at one point in the evening.

Holliston was one of the hardest-hit communities in Middlesex County. A large tree was completely uprooted and came crashing down, narrowly missing a home, several cars and a set of powerlines.

One neighbor described the storm as, “a white wall of rain.”

Despite the severity of the storm, no one was injured.

A busy road in Quincy was underwater leaving motorists swamped and causing severe delays.

Quincy Shore Drive reopened later in the evening as floodwaters receded.

Showers with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder are expected to persist into Thursday morning before the heat arrives.

Temperatures will sit in the low 90s on Friday but Saturday and Sunday will bring scorching conditions.

Points along the South Shore, Boston, and up through the Merrimack Valley could see 100-degree heat on Saturday, in addition to humid air.

“Over the weekend, it’s all about the heat. The last time Boston hit 100 was July 22, 2011, with a reading of 103,” Lambert wrote. “If we get all day sun, we’ll hit 100 on Saturday.”

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.

The heat and humidity will linger into Monday.

Tuesday will bring relief with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)