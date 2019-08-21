Severe weather warnings, watches in effect across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Parts of Massachusetts are under a severe thunderstorm warning, while the entire state is under a severe thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening.

Heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts are expected to whack the region.

Parts of Norfolk, and Bristol counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 8:15 p.m.

RELATED: Severe weather watches, warnings

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. It covers all of the Bay State.

Strong winds, torrential rain, and frequent lightning knocked out power to thousands in northern Essex County

The powerful storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning.

A severe thunderstorm warning that expired at 3:45 p.m. came after the service issued a tornado warning for the region that expired at 3:15 p.m.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)