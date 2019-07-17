Severe weather warnings, watches in effect across Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - All of Massachusetts is under a severe thunderstorm and flash flood watch through Wednesday evening, with heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts expected to whack the region before brutally hot temperatures move in this weekend.

Parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Worcester counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 3 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Strong winds, torrential rain and frequent lightning could knock out power in some areas.

2PM: SEVERE T'STORM WATCH has been issued for all of MA until 10PM due to strong to locally damaging wind gusts that could bring down trees / power lines. #7news pic.twitter.com/1UH8IrYhPc — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) July 17, 2019

“With added water vapor to the atmosphere thanks to remnant moisture from Barry, the atmosphere is juiced to provide a lot of rain in a short amount of time,” Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog.

Some towns and cities could see 2-3 inches of rain and street flooding, while other areas could see less than a half-inch of precipitation.

All of Massachusetts is under a flash flood watch until 11 p.m. Two inches of rain is possible per hour in some areas.

Flash flood watch issued for all of Massachusetts for storms with torrential rain and rain fall rates near 2" per hour in spots. pic.twitter.com/L21MloAdpZ — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 17, 2019

The chance for hail or a tornado is low.

Storms roll in after the noon hour today. Humidity has definitely increased today meaning we'll likely see tropical downpours with localized street flooding possible. Highest risk for a strong/severe storm is south of Route 2. pic.twitter.com/WN2GpF0HZ9 — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) July 17, 2019

Showers with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder are expected to persist into Thursday morning before the heat arrives.

Temperatures will sit in the low 90s on Friday but Saturday and Sunday will bring scorching conditions.

Points along the South Shore, Boston, and up through the Merrimack Valley could see 100-degree heat on Saturday, in addition to humid air.

“Over the weekend, it’s all about the heat. The last time Boston hit 100 was July 22, 2011, with a reading of 103,” Lambert wrote. “If we get all day sun, we’ll hit 100 on Saturday.”

Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-90s.

The heat and humidity will linger into Monday.

Tuesday will bring relief with highs in the low 80s and low humidity.

