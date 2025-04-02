LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An iconic home in Leominster has been demolished after it sustained severe damage from flooding in 2023.

The house on Pleasant Street became a widely photographed symbol of the damage those floods caused.

The City of Leominster purchased the home at nearly $100,000 less than its estimated value from the family that owned it. The mayor says that after the house is razed, the city plans to fix the road and underground drainage nearby.

In September 2023, heavy rain slammed Worcester county, with the ensuing floods washing away roads and building foundations.

Leominster was denied federal funding by FEMA, but President Joe Biden’s administration did approve limited assistance to homeowners and businesses affected.

City officials say the flooding caused up to $35 million in damage to Leominster’s infrastructure.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)