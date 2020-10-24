Sewage data from Deer Island showing signs of coronavirus spike

BOSTON (WHDH) - Data from the Deer Island treatment plant is showing signs of a coronavirus spike, researchers said.

The state’s water resource authority has been analyzing sewage data in the Boston area and recently found the highest traces of the virus since the height of the pandemic in the spring.

Wastewater is a way to indicate if there are traces of COVID-19 in a community.

