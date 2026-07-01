HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - The sanitary sewer overflow into the Merrimack River has ended, according to Haverhill town officials.

During a storm last week, officials said a pressurized sewer line broke in two spots near the City of Haverhill’s main pumping station, sending wastewater flowing into the river. The City’s Department of Public Works (DPW) Wastewater Division estimates that approximately eight million gallons of wastewater per day are entering the Merrimack River.

On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey and other local officials provided an update on the overflow, saying crews were working around the clock to fix the issue.

Haverhill’s wastewater staff and contractors, including Xylem, DeFelice Corp., and Wright-Pierce, were able to stop the overflow.

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