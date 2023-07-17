GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents are being urged to avoid bodies of water in Greenfield for at least the next two days after a sewage overflow.

Ninety thousand gallons of raw sewage and waste spilled into rivers in the area, including the Green River, the Deerfield River, and the Connecticut River.

People should avoid the water bodies to avoid getting sick as a result of the overflow.

