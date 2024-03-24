NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newton woman who received a hand-made pillow as a gift while receiving treatment for breast cancer five years ago is now making pillows for other patients.

Dotty Moore credits the doctors who treated her with saving her life and says crafting the pillows for future patients is the “least” she can do.

“There’s not a whole lot I can do, but I can sew,” Moore said, adding that she found sewing the pillows was a nice way to pay it forward and a relaxing activity while receiving treatment.

Moore’s pillows are now being shared with children in the hospital’s pediatric ward.

