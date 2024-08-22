MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 53-year-old registered sex offender who was accused of trying to lure a teenage girl into his car in Marshfield turned was taken into custody in Hingham Thursday, state police said.

Police in a statement said police arrested Edmund David LaChance Jr. after determining “he may be at a specific location in Hingham.” State police said troopers then brought LaChance Jr. to Hingham District Court.

LaChance Jr. had been the subject of a search after Marshfield police said he allegedly approached a girl on Tuesday near 6 p.m.

“The driver pulled up to a teenage girl out jogging offering her a ride and when she declined he followed until she ran away,” Marshfield police said.

Police soon determined LaChance Jr. had failed to register with the Sex Offender Registry Board when he changed addresses, as is required by law. Scituate police said LaChance Jr. had been staying at a home on Hawthorne Street and announced they had a warrant for his arrest for the violation.

State police said La Chance Jr. “has a history of predatory behavior and was convicted of several charges previously, including rape and kidnapping.”

LaChance Jr. was arraigned in Hingham Thursday afternoon. He pleaded not guilty and had his cash bail set at $250,000.

LaChance Jr. is due back in court on Sept. 19.

