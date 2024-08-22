MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 53-year-old registered sex offender who was accused of trying to lure a teenage girl into his car in Marshfield turned himself in to authorities Thursday, according to Marshfield’s police chief.

Chief Phillip Tavares said Edmund David LaChance Jr. turned himself in at Hingham District Court early Thursday afternoon, ending a search that started after police received a report of the incident on Tuesday near 6 p.m.

“The driver pulled up to a teenage girl out jogging offering her a ride and when she declined he followed until she ran away,” Marshfield police said in a statement.

Police located the car and driver on the Scituate side of the North River, where he was identified as LaChance Jr.

Police later determined LaChance Jr. failed to register when moving as required by law. Scituate police said LaChance Jr. had been living at a home on Hawthorne Street and announced they had a warrant for his arrest for the violation.

