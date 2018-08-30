Sex offender accused of killing woman, burning her body in car to be arraigned on murder charge

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A registered sex offender accused of killing a 60-year-old Sterling woman whose body was found inside a burned car in a Worcester cemetery last year is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Thursday, officials said.

Steven Foley, 56, will be arraigned in Worcester Central District Court on a murder charge in connection with the death of 59-year-old Cynthia Webb, whose body was found Dec. 12 in the trunk of a burned out car at Hope Cemetery, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Foley had previously been held on $250,000 bail on charges of burning of a motor vehicle and malicious damage of a motor vehicle.

Prosecutors say Foley and Webb had been seen talking at the adult entertainment club in Webster where the woman worked before meeting up at another club in Worcester.

Surveillance video released by Worcester police showed Foley driving Webb’s red Buick LeSabre into the cemetery and walking out of the area shortly after.

Records show Foley had three rape convictions in the 1980s, including two instances of raping a child with force.

When police arrested Foley at a hotel in Peabody, officials said he was in possession of $34,000 in cash.

