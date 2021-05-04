Sex offender charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting child in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A registered sex offender is facing charges after his arrest Tuesday in connection with the repeated sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, officials said.

Members of the Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department arrested Joseph Goffinet, 51, on two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault on a child, according to police.

This investigation dates back to March 26, when a relative of the child contacted police, reporting that Goffinet had sexually assaulted the child on more than one occasion.

Goffinet, a Tier 1 registered sex offender, stemmed from a 2007 conviction.

