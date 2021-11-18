PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man previously convicted of child molestation and child pornography has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison after being arrested on additional child pornography charges, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Jason Boudreau, 47, of Woonsocket, was sentenced Wednesday in Providence federal court to 235 months in prison, to be followed by lifetime federal supervised release, according to acting U.S. Attorney Richard Myrus.

Law enforcement officials in 2015 found Boudreau had accessed hundreds of images and videos of child porn. Several digital media storage devices and a cellphone were seized from his home.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, law enforcement officials located Boudreau in Branford, Connecticut, where he was found with another cellphone containing more than 100 images of child pornography, prosecutors said.

The arrest came less than two years after he was sentenced in state court to a five-year suspended sentence for possessing child pornography.

He had been previously convicted of assault on an eleven-year-old child in 2009 and second degree child molestation in 2012, prosecutors said.

