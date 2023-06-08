Several survivors of sexual abuse by the former head of Boston’s largest police union are filing suit. An attorney for two of the survivors is now speaking out.

Patrick Rose, 67, pleaded guilty last year to nearly two dozen child rape charges and was sentenced to spend at least ten years behind bars. He faced a total of 21 charges in connection with the rape and abuse of six minors over various periods of time beginning in the 1990s, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Rose was a long-time Boston Police officer and served as president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

The survivors claim authorities could have done more to protect them. Now, they are filing suit against the City of Boston, the Boston Police Department and the state’s Department of Children and Families.

“The Department of Children and Families found credible evidence of the abuse, and despite all of that nothing happened,” said Janine Kutylo, the attorney for the survivors. “This perpetrator continued to serve as a Boston Police Officer for 23 years all the while continuing the abuse on these children and others.”

The survivors’ attorney also said the survivors are looking for systemic changes so this never happens again.

