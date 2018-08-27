Sexual assault reported at Bunker Hill Community College

A report of a sexual assault at Bunker Hill Community College was received by campus police Monday.

The alleged incident occurred on the Charlestown campus, according to a post Monday on the college’s website.

The college describes the alleged suspect as a Hispanic male claimed to be called “Caesar,” approximately 24 years old with short hair and wearing a black Chicago Bulls T-shirt along with basketball shorts.

College officials say he was last seen in a black Nissan near lot 2, exiting the Charlestown Campus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bunker Hill Community College police at 617-228-2222.

