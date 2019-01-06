Sexual assault suspect accused of kidnapping woman, child at NH mall captured in PA

A man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault in Vermont has been arrested in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

Vermont State Police said in a statement on Sunday that they were working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Hartford Police Department to find 41-year-old Everett Simpson, who was most recently a resident of St. Johnsbury, Vermont.

The state police say a man later identified as Simpson forced a woman and her child into their car outside the Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester on Saturday and drove to Vermont. Police say he then sexually assaulted the woman.

No additional information was immediately available.

