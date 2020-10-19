(CNN) — A sexual assault suspect who was barricaded in a building on the lot of Paramount Pictures has been arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment.

At one point, an officer was involved in a shooting with the suspect near the main gate of the Paramount lot. It was unclear who fired shots.

The suspect was bleeding when he was arrested but it wasn’t known whether he had been shot, Meghan Aguilar, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department said during a media briefing early Monday morning.

The incident began Sunday night when officers from the Fullerton Police Department tried to arrest the suspect in Los Angeles, Aguilar said.

The Fullerton officers used a Taser on the suspect and asked for LAPD help after the suspect pulled out a knife, according to preliminary reports.

LAPD officers used a bean bag launcher on the suspect — which police describe as a less-lethal option — but it wasn’t effective.

The scene moved down the street to Melrose Avenue and Windsor Boulevard, where an officer was involved in a shooting at the main gate of the Paramount Pictures property.

The suspect then ran onto the lot and barricaded himself inside one of the buildings, where he stayed for about two hours.

LAPD officers tried to negotiate with the suspect while he was in the building. At about 12:15 p.m., LAPD officers went into the building and took the suspect into custody, Aguilar said.

The name of the suspect was not released during the briefing. LAPD said the suspect is facing criminal charges. An investigation is currently being conducted into the LAPD’s use of less-lethal force and the shooting that involved the officer.

